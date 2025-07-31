ASX Chief Compliance Officer Daniel Moran Resigns

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has announced the resignation of its Chief Compliance Officer, Daniel Moran, after a 15-year tenure with the company.

Moran joined ASX in 2010 as Deputy General Counsel and became Group General Counsel in 2017.

He was appointed Chief Compliance Officer in 2022, leading the organisation’s transition to a more risk-based and data-driven approach to market supervision.

ASX CEO Helen Lofthouse praised Moran’s long-standing contribution to the organisation.

“Having served on the Executive Team for the past eight years, Daniel is a valued member of senior management and has helped the Group navigate a period of significant change and progress,” she said.

As Group General Counsel, Moran oversaw legal operations during a period of major expansion in ASX’s technology and data services, while also navigating evolving regulatory demands.

In his most recent role, he is said to have spearheaded a wide-ranging compliance improvement programme aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of ASX’s supervisory framework.

During the transition, Garth Riddell, GM Listings Compliance, will assume the role of Interim Chief Compliance Officer, overseeing day-to-day operations within the Listings Compliance function.

Lofthouse added that Moran will continue to provide expertise on key policy matters during the transition.

ASX said a formal search process, both internal and external, is underway to appoint a permanent successor.