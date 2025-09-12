Argo Blockchain Removes CFO and Updates on Voting Rights

Argo Blockchain has announced the immediate termination of Jim MacCallum from his role as chief financial officer on Friday.

The company said a further update on the appointment of a successor will be made in due course. No details were provided regarding the reasons behind the management change.

The departure comes as the London-listed cryptocurrency mining company also confirmed an increase in its share capital following the vesting of restricted stock units. Between 6 June and 9 September 2025, 1,171,754 new ordinary shares were issued under Argo’s equity incentive plan.

As of 12 September, the company’s issued share capital now stands at 720,658,568 ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.001 each. All shares carry voting rights, and Argo confirmed that it does not hold any in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the company is therefore 720,658,568. This figure provides the denominator for shareholders to assess whether they are required to notify changes in their holdings under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Argo, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, operates cryptocurrency mining facilities. The company has faced operational and financial challenges over the years amid volatility in the digital asset market, with cost pressures and fluctuating bitcoin prices weighing on the sector.