Aquis Exchange Appoints Thomas Downes as Head of Markets

Aquis Exchange has appointed Thomas Downes as Head of Markets, the firm announced on Tuesday.

Downes is expected to lead the strategy, operations, and growth of the company’s pan-European multilateral trading facility.

He has significant experience in electronic trading, having previously held senior roles at ITG and Virtu, where he served as Head of Electronic Trading Sales & Strategy and was a member of the Executive Committee.

Downes began his career at Merrill Lynch, working in technology and product development across fixed income and foreign exchange, and was most recently a Managing Partner at fintech advisory firm IOX Partners.

Downes replaces David Stevens, who became Chief Executive Officer of Aquis Exchange in February 2025. Based in London, he will also join the company’s Executive Committee.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Aquis at such an exciting time for the company,” said Downes. “Following its recent acquisition by SIX, the Aquis team are highly motivated for growth across all of its business divisions. There are great opportunities ahead.”

Aquis said the appointment comes after a strong performance in the first half of 2025 and aligns with its continued expansion plans in European trading.

Downes will oversee the Markets division as Aquis looks to further innovation and enhance its client offering.