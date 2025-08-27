21X Appoints Joachim Wuermeling to Supervisory Board Ahead of Secondary Market Launch

Frankfurt-based 21X said Wednesday that it has appointed Prof. Dr. Joachim Wuermeling as a member of its Supervisory Board as the blockchain-based exchange prepares for the launch of its secondary market in the coming weeks.

Wuermeling, who will also chair the Supervisory Board of parent company 21.finance AG, brings extensive experience in financial governance and regulation.

He served on the Executive Board of the Deutsche Bundesbank from 2016 to 2023 and has held senior roles including Executive in Residence at ESMT Berlin and Attorney-at-Law at A&O Shearman.

He has also taught at Universität Potsdam for more than 25 years and sat on several supervisory boards in asset management.

Max Heinzle, founder and chief executive of 21X, said Wuermeling’s appointment would be “crucial in navigating the complexities of the rapidly evolving digital asset ecosystem and ensuring our continued compliance.”

He added that his experience at the Bundesbank and involvement with international bodies such as the ECB Supervisory Board and the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision would help shape the company’s long-term strategy.

Wuermeling said he was “excited to be part of the journey of a frontrunner fintech and to navigate with the entire team the digital future of finance.”

He added that distributed ledger technology was gaining momentum quickly and stressed the need for 21X to maintain its pace and scale while meeting regulatory requirements.

The company said the appointment underscored its commitment to strong governance and regulatory rigour as it moves to expand digital asset trading.