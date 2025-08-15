YLG Futures is Now Available On TradingView

YLG Futures has launched on TradingView, allowing traders in Thailand and abroad to execute both local and international derivatives trades directly from the charting platform.

Part of the Bangkok-headquartered YLG Bullion Group, the firm has been active in the precious-metals market for more than three decades and has held a licence from Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission since 2009.

TradingView noted in its release that YLG Futures also maintains a presence in Singapore and has won multiple industry accolades, including the Outstanding Gold Investment Analyst award in 2022 and two CME Group honours in 2024 for broker partnership and product development.

Through the TradingView integration, clients can access contracts from the Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX) alongside CME Group products, such as COMEX Gold, NYMEX Oil, S&P and Nasdaq index futures, and major foreign-exchange instruments.

Investors can trade these products without paying platform or real-time data fees, with commission rates starting at USD 0.60 per contract.

To start trading, users open the TradingView trading panel, select YLG Futures, and log in to their account.

The move expands access to both domestic and global markets from a single interface, streamlining the process for traders who already use TradingView for analysis while reducing costs through integrated execution and market data.