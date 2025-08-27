XTB Appoints Bartosz Osiński to Board as Risk Management Lead

XTB has announced the appointment of Bartosz Osiński as a member of its management board with responsibility for risk.

The decision was reportedly made by the company’s supervisory board on August 26, with the appointment subject to approval by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF).

Once confirmed, Osiński will oversee XTB’s risk management system.

Osiński brings over 15 years of experience in risk and financial oversight. A graduate of the Poznań University of Economics with a master’s degree in computer science and econometrics, he has also completed the CFA Level 1 exam and a series of specialist training programmes.

His career began at the Polish Financial Supervision Authority in 2008 before moving to TMS Brokers S.A. Brokerage House as a risk specialist.

He later worked at Alior Bank S.A. assessing capital requirements, before rejoining TMS Brokers in senior roles, including head of the cash flow department and risk manager.

Since 2021, Osiński has been a management board member for risk at OANDA TMS Brokers S.A., where he also served as risk director and head of financial risk at the OANDA Group. His tenure with OANDA will conclude on 31 August.

XTB said the appointment strengthens its governance framework by adding specialist expertise to the management board.

The company added that Osiński’s track record in risk oversight positions him to support its ongoing growth and regulatory compliance.