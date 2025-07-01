XS.com Appoints Marcus Ng as Regional Director for APAC

XS.com announced Tuesday that it has named Marcus Ng as its new Regional Director for Asia Pacific (APAC).

The move strengthens the multi-asset broker’s leadership team as it aims to accelerate growth across key Asian markets.

Ng brings more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, having held senior roles at top brokerages and fintech firms throughout the region.

His background includes developing regional strategies, building high-performing teams and leading initiatives to boost market share and client acquisition.

In his new role, Ng will oversee operations, business development and strategic partnerships across APAC. XS.com said the appointment reinforces its commitment to delivering tailored solutions and enhanced trading experiences for clients in Asia.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marcus to our growing leadership team,” said Wael Hammad, Chief Commercial Officer at XS.com. “His deep understanding of the Asian market, combined with his proven track record in the financial industry, makes him a key asset as we continue to expand our footprint across the region.”

Ng expressed enthusiasm about his appointment, saying, “I’m excited to be part of XS.com’s ambitious journey in Asia Pacific. The region holds tremendous opportunity, and I look forward to working with the team to strengthen our presence and deliver value to traders and partners alike.”

XS.com added that the move is part of its ongoing investment in regional leadership and global expansion.