Webull Launches in the Netherlands to Begin EU Expansion

Webull Corporation has entered the European market with the launch of its retail investment platform in the Netherlands, marking the start of a broader rollout across the European Union.

The global brokerage, listed on Nasdaq under the ticker BULL, said its new hub in Amsterdam will serve as the base for Webull EU.

The Dutch subsidiary, Webull Securities (Europe) B.V., received authorisation from the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) in September 2024 and is now fully operational.

The company explained that investors in the Netherlands can use the Webull app to trade European and U.S.-listed equities, fractional shares, European exchange-traded funds and U.S. options.

The platform also provides access to financial news, industry data, educational resources and advanced trading tools. Users will be able to trade during extended market hours at competitive prices.

Andries van Luijk, Chief Executive Officer of Webull EU, said: “The European public is increasingly seeking low-cost and accessible investment opportunities, both within their own countries and across international markets. Webull’s strength lies in its global network and innovative mindset, which allows us to focus on delivering the best solutions for our clients while building sustainability and trust.”

Anthony Denier, Group President and U.S. CEO of Webull, added: “This expansion establishes our presence in Europe and reflects our commitment to making investing more accessible worldwide.”

Webull said additional EU countries will follow the Netherlands launch in the coming months. The firm added that its app is now available through Apple’s App Store and Google Play.