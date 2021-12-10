VT Markets makes FX trading available in UK

Launched in 2016, the online trading platform UK option is chosen by over 10,000 traders. The MT4 platform and tools appeals to experienced traders and the educational tools and opportunity to participate in the virtual funds market help beginners get started in a stress-free environment.

Sydney-based VT Markets has revealed that the platform now offers FX trading opportunities for UK markets.

The website offers multiple tools and resources to boost trading for Forex, indices, energy, precious metals and soft commodities. The types of accounts, leverages, and deposit requirements are fully explained in the resources elements of the website. Additionally, the MT4 (and MT5) platform offers flexibility.

The official announcement, also noted that additional software to enhance the knowledge and understanding of traders of all levels is available on the site.

Traders can also stay in touch throughout the trading day with the VT Markets mobile app. Additionally, over 40 Forex pairs are available to VT traders.