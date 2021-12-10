VT Markets makes FX trading available in UK

Sydney-based VT Markets has revealed that the platform now offers FX trading opportunities for UK markets.
Launched in 2016, the online trading platform UK option is chosen by over 10,000 traders. The MT4 platform and tools appeals to experienced traders and the educational tools and opportunity to participate in the virtual funds market help beginners get started in a stress-free environment.
The website offers multiple tools and resources to boost trading for Forex, indices, energy, precious metals and soft commodities. The types of accounts, leverages, and deposit requirements are fully explained in the resources elements of the website. Additionally, the MT4 (and MT5) platform offers flexibility.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.