Voyage Markets Launches cTrader Backed Prop Firm Solution

Voyage Markets has launched a new proprietary trading firm solution built on the cTrader platform. The firm said the offering is an “ethics-first” and scalable white-label model for prop trading.

Now a cTrader White Label reseller, Voyage Markets aims to provide a full-service infrastructure for firms seeking to launch and grow with institutional-grade tools, regulatory alignment, and advanced risk control.

The collaboration combines Spotware’s trading technology with Voyage Markets’ risk management services. cTrader says it sets a “new standard for proprietary trading firms seeking to launch and grow with compliance, control, and confidence.”

“This partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter in proprietary trading,” said Carlos Rico-Ospina, Director at Voyage Markets. “We’re not just integrating a platform — we’re delivering a full-stack solution that combines predictive risk tools with best-in-class trading technology.”

In addition to core trading features, Voyage is expected to offer managed services such as custom pricing feeds, white-labelled dashboards, and API-based data integrations. Full integration with Arizet, a proptech platform, is expected by the end of Q2.

Michael Quirk, Commercial Director at Spotware, which developed cTrader, said: “We’re proud to welcome Voyage Markets to the cTrader ecosystem. Their focus on precision risk control and operational excellence aligns perfectly with our values.”