TradeStation Links with MultiCharts for Automated Trading Access

TradeStation Securities said this week that it has integrated with MultiCharts, enabling its clients to execute trades directly from the professional charting and automated trading platform.

The move is said to give traders commission-free equities trading, low-cost futures access, and API connectivity through MultiCharts, which offers advanced charting, built-in indicators, high-precision backtesting and multi-broker automated trading tools.

Futures will be priced at $0.85 per standard contract and $0.50 for micro contracts.

TradeStation said the integration expands its advanced trading capabilities, allowing clients to customise and automate strategies across stocks, exchange-traded funds, options and futures.

“Delivering impactful trading solutions is at the core of what we do at TradeStation, and this new integration with MultiCharts is another benefit we are providing to TradeStation clients,” said John Bartleman, president and chief executive of TradeStation Group.

“We’re committed to expanding the TradeStation platform with tools that empower traders to act with greater speed, insights, and confidence.”

MultiCharts founder Denis Globa said: “TradeStation has been an inspiration for us from the very beginning.”

“For TradeStation customers, MultiCharts is a complementary product, designed to expand possibilities for TradeStation traders. Now with strategic integration, customers can enjoy MultiCharts’ feature set while trading through a trusted broker like TradeStation.”

TradeStation said the link-up underscores its commitment to offering professional-grade tools, competitive pricing and seamless market access for active traders.