The5ers Expands Trader Options with cTrader Integration

The5ers said Monday that it has selected cTrader, the multi-asset trading platform developed by Spotware, as an additional option for traders, broadening its technology offering for advanced market participants.

The London-based prop trading firm said the move followed a review of multiple platforms.

“After conducting an extensive review of multiple platforms, we selected cTrader as an additional option to enhance our offering for experienced traders,” said Saul Lokier, Chief Executive of The5ers. “This opens the door to one of the industry’s most advanced trading environments and reflects our vision of providing traders with greater flexibility, innovation, and transparency.”

cTrader offers a trading environment, which is said to be designed for both institutional and retail clients.

It provides charting tools, algorithmic trading capabilities, and API connectivity, alongside multi-asset support. The platform also delivers bank-grade security and encrypted data transmission.

Through the collaboration, The5ers’ traders will be able to access cTrader’s full suite of features, including customisable dashboards, analytics, and stable execution tools, while continuing to progress within the firm’s structured funding model.

Lokier added: “The addition of cTrader to our program provides traders with direct access to advanced trading technology. It’s an important step in offering flexibility and maintaining the high standards we set for our funding process.”

Traders will be able to continue using their current platform or opt for cTrader, with accounts provisioned automatically under The5ers’ funding programme.