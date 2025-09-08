Robinhood Shares Surge After S&P 500 Inclusion Announcement

Robinhood Markets is set to join the S&P 500 later this month, a move that has sent its shares more than 7% higher in premarket trading on Friday.

S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) will enter the benchmark index on 22 September, alongside AppLovin and Emcor Group. They will replace MarketAxess Holdings, Caesars Entertainment and Enphase Energy.

The reshuffle coincides with S&P’s quarterly rebalancing, designed to ensure its indices remain representative of their respective market capitalisation ranges.

Robinhood’s inclusion represents a major milestone for the online brokerage, which has grown from a disruptor in retail trading to a mainstream financial services firm.

The company has expanded its product offering beyond equities into options, crypto and other areas, competing more directly with established players such as Charles Schwab and Interactive Brokers.

Robinhood rose to prominence during the pandemic, when a surge of individual investors drove record activity in equities and options.

Its listing in the S&P 500 not only validates its market position but could also attract significant institutional capital, as index-tracking funds and ETFs are required to hold the stock.