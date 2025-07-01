Robinhood Launches Stock and ETF Tokens in the EU

Robinhood announced a significant expansion of its crypto and investment offering on Monday, launching tokenised US stock and ETF products in the EU, alongside new crypto derivatives and staking features across Europe and the US.

Announced at its “To Catch a Token” event in Cannes, France, the company revealed that European customers can now access more than 200 U.S. stock and ETF tokens through its app, including dividend payments and 24/5 trading with no commissions or added spreads from Robinhood.

“Crypto was built by engineers for engineers, and has not been accessible to most people,” said Johann Kerbrat, Robinhood Crypto’s general manager. “We’re onboarding the world to crypto by making it as easy to use as possible.”

The company also revealed it is developing its own Layer 2 blockchain, based on Arbitrum, to support tokenised real-world assets, continuous trading and self-custody.

Meanwhile, Robinhood is rolling out crypto perpetual futures in the EU with up to 3x leverage, and a simplified user interface designed for retail traders. Full rollout is expected by the end of summer.

In the US, crypto staking has launched for eligible users starting with Ethereum and Solana.

Additional product updates included instant crypto deposit boosts, tax lot visibility, advanced charting tools, and a new AI-powered assistant called Cortex, expected to launch for US users later this year.