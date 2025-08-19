Robinhood Launches AI-Powered Digests for UK Customers

Robinhood announced on Monday that it has rolled out its first artificial intelligence investing tool, Digests by Robinhood Cortex, to customers in the UK.

The feature, which sits directly on the stock detail page in the app, is said to use generative AI to scan breaking news, analyst reports, technicals and Robinhood’s proprietary data.

It then produces plain-English summaries explaining why a stock is moving, aiming to help investors make more informed decisions.

Digests is the first product powered by Robinhood Cortex, the firm’s AI-driven investing assistant.

It was initially unveiled at Robinhood’s Lost City of Gold event in San Francisco earlier this year and launched in the US over the summer.

According to the company, hundreds of thousands of US users have already tried the tool, with 95% of surveyed customers saying they valued its clarity, relevance and timeliness.

“Digests by Robinhood Cortex is our first AI insight tool – built directly into our app,” said Jordan Sinclair, president at Robinhood UK. “We believe our UK customers – from first-time investors to seasoned traders – will appreciate the timely, accessible summaries that highlight what may be moving a stock.

“We will keep introducing AI tools that prioritise customer education and help our investors navigate the market with confidence.”

Robinhood said Digests is suitable for all experience levels, offering a quick way to gather information, test trading ideas and validate signals.

At launch, the feature will cover many of the most commonly traded stocks on the platform and will be free to UK customers.