Public Unveils Fully Customisable Direct Indexing

Public, the long-term investing platform, announced the launch of a new direct indexing product, giving retail investors the ability to personalise their portfolios and “optimize for tax savings through tax-loss harvesting.”

The company said members can now build their own direct index from more than 100 indices provided by Solactive and S&P, including the S&P 500 and sector-specific benchmarks such as technology and healthcare.

Public explained that, unlike investing in ETFs, direct indexing allows investors to own individual shares within an index, opening the door to tailored portfolio construction and automated tax-loss harvesting.

Traditionally reserved for high-net-worth individuals, direct indexing has become more accessible as minimum investment requirements have fallen.

Public has set the entry point at $1,000, with an annual management fee of 0.19% per index.

The company said the offering enables investors to adjust weightings, exclude or include specific companies, and design personalised exposure to chosen market segments.

Leif Abraham, co-CEO and co-founder of Public, said: “Sophisticated investors want control over their portfolios. Our new direct indexing product not only gives people the widest range of indices but also total control over what companies they want to be invested in, and which not.

“Essentially giving people the opportunity to turn indices like the S&P 500 into their own personalised S&P index.”

The company said the product is now available to all Public members via iOS, Android and web platforms.