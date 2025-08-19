Plus500 to Enter Latin America with New Colombia Office

Plus500 said Tuesday that it has secured approval from Colombia’s financial regulator to open a representative office in the country, marking the fintech group’s first step into the Latin American market.

The company said on Tuesday it had received authorisation from the Colombian Financial Superintendence (SFC), allowing it to establish a presence in the country’s over-the-counter trading sector.

The move broadens Plus500’s international footprint and will enable it to build stronger ties with local stakeholders while offering Colombian customers a more localised service.

Plus500 operates proprietary trading platforms covering a range of asset classes. The group described Colombia as a fast-growing market and said the new office would form the foundation for broader regional growth.

The firm intends to expand its local proposition gradually, introducing an omni-channel suite of products and services to strengthen customer engagement and support long-term expansion.

Chief executive David Zruia said: “We are delighted to have obtained authorisation to enter the Colombian market. This is another significant milestone reflecting our commitment to growing the Group’s presence in new markets worldwide, while ensuring that we continue to operate in full compliance with local regulatory frameworks.

“This authorisation represents an important step in establishing our position in Latin America.”

Plus500 said its growth strategy remains focused on diversifying into new geographies, investing in technology-driven trading solutions and ensuring adherence to regulatory standards.

The Colombia office is expected to act as the group’s gateway to further opportunities in Latin America.