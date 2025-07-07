Plus500 Revenue Rises 4% in H1 as Growing Futures Business Performs ‘Extremely Well’

On Monday, Plus500 reported a 4% rise in first-half revenue to $415.1 million, which it attributed to continued expansion into global markets and a strong performance in its futures division.

The fintech firm, which operates trading platforms across multiple asset classes, said EBITDA rose slightly to $185.1 million, maintaining a healthy 45% margin.

Revenue in the second quarter alone was up 15% year on year to $209.3 million.

Chief Executive David Zruia said, “Plus500 delivered further operational and financial progress in H1 2025,” adding that the company’s proprietary technology continues to underpin growth and innovation.

The company’s growing futures business was said to have been a standout, contributing approximately 13% of total group revenue.

Plus500 said the segment performed “extremely well” and cited a new clearing membership with ICE Clear US as a key enabler of further expansion.

Other strategic highlights included new regulatory licences in Canada and the UAE, and the conditional acquisition of Mehta Equities in India, providing access to the world’s largest retail futures market.

Plus500 also noted record customer deposits of $3.1 billion during the period, and a solid increase in active customers.

It returned $200 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks and announced that further capital returns would be disclosed with the full results on August 11.

The company added that it remains confident in its outlook for 2025 and beyond, especially as it pursues opportunities in the institutional futures space.