Plus500 Announces New $90 Million Share Buyback Programme

Plus500 said Monday that it has launched a new $90 million share buyback, following the near-completion of its existing $110 million programme announced in February.

The company said the move underscores its “disciplined capital allocation framework” and confidence in delivering sustained shareholder returns.

The fresh buyback is said to form part of the $165 million shareholder returns unveiled in its half-year results earlier this month, which also included dividends of $75 million.

The programme, managed by Panmure Liberum, will run until 31 March 2026. It is irrevocable and non-discretionary, meaning neither the company nor its board can alter its execution.

Plus500 confirmed it could repurchase up to 5,868,129 shares, the maximum authorised by shareholders at its annual general meeting in May, less those already bought back.

All repurchased shares will be held in treasury, rendering them dormant with no dividend entitlement or voting rights.

The fintech group highlighted its strong financial position as a driver of the decision. As of 30 June 2025, it held $0.9 billion in cash on its balance sheet, providing flexibility to fund both growth initiatives and shareholder distributions.

Plus500 said details of daily repurchases will be disclosed before 7 am on the business day following each transaction.

The company pointed to its expanding U.S. futures business and recent operational momentum as further reasons for confidence in shareholder value creation.