OW Markets Partners with Centroid Solutions to Strengthen Brokerage Operations

One World Markets (OW Markets), a global multi-asset brokerage, has partnered with technology provider Centroid Solutions to bolster its operations.

The firm has adopted Centroid Bridge, an advanced connectivity, liquidity distribution and execution engine, to improve trading performance, broaden its product suite and enhance risk management.

The integration is designed to support OW Markets’ growth strategy as it seeks to deliver a more competitive service to retail and institutional clients.

“At OW Markets, we are always seeking ways to enhance our services and provide our clients with the most efficient and reliable trading solutions,” said Mohammad Yaghi, Founder and CEO at OW Markets. “With Centroid’s technology stack in place, we are poised to aggressively expand our offerings and achieve even greater heights.”

The partnership is expected to deliver tighter spreads, deeper market access and faster trade execution.

Centroid Bridge also offers built-in tools to monitor and manage risks in real time, alongside infrastructure designed to scale with growing demand.

Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO of Centroid Solutions, said: “It’s always exciting to collaborate with brokerages that are rapidly expanding.”

“Our technology is built to perform in high-throughput environments, and we look forward to helping OW Markets achieve new milestones in efficiency and success.”

By strengthening its operational backbone, OW Markets aims to combine scale with innovation, while offering more flexible liquidity solutions tailored for financial institutions.