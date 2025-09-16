Investa Launches a UK Zero-Commission Options Trading App

Investa has formally launched the UK’s first zero-commission options trading app, aiming to make a complex and often costly investment product more accessible to retail investors.

Built by former Citi options brokers alongside Freetrade co-founder Ian Fuller, Investa debuted on iOS following a soft launch that facilitated more than 1,400 trades.

The company added that an Android version is expected in the coming months.

Options trading remains relatively underused in the UK, with fewer than 2% of retail investors engaging in the product compared with nearly 20% in the U.S.

Investa said this disparity stems from high fees, complicated interfaces and limited access, challenges it hopes to overcome with its streamlined platform.

The app offers access to more than 200 stocks and ETFs with over 100,000 listed options contracts, supported by clear terminology and simplified design features such as “options cards.”

It operates on a zero-commission model, though other fees apply, and limits users to cash accounts rather than margin trading.

During the soft launch, U.S. tech stocks dominated activity, with Nvidia accounting for more than 20% of trades.

“Our goal is to make the options market more accessible to savvy UK investors, as we believe it offers huge untapped opportunities,” said Alec Beasley, Investa co-founder and CEO. “High fees, confusing platforms and limited availability have kept UK investors out and we are directly addressing that gap.”

The public launch coincides with Investa’s second crowdfunding round on Crowdcube, where it is seeking at least £1 million to expand operations and fund an Android rollout.