Interactive Brokers Rolls Out True Zero-Commission US Stock Trading for Singapore Investors

Interactive Brokers announced on Wednesday that it has introduced its IBKR Lite pricing plan in Singapore, offering residents commission-free trading of U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) around the clock, with no platform or settlement fees.

The launch provides Singaporean investors with what the firm describes as “true cost transparency,” avoiding the additional charges often associated with so-called zero-commission offerings.

IBKR Lite allows trading without minimum balances or hidden fees, while also giving access to the broker’s award-winning platforms, tools and global markets.

“We’re pleased to bring zero-commission US stock trading to investors in Singapore,” said Yujun Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers Singapore. “With IBKR Lite, clients benefit from cost-effective access to the US markets, with zero commissions and no platform or settlement fees. This gives Singaporean investors yet another way to utilise IBKR’s transparent and powerful platform.”

Interactive Brokers said clients can switch at any time between IBKR Lite and IBKR Pro, the latter using IB SmartRouting to optimise trade execution.

Both plans provide access to more than 160 global markets, trading in up to 28 currencies, and overnight trading on over 10,000 U.S. stocks and ETFs during Asian hours.

Additional features include fractional shares, recurring investments, AI-powered news summaries, and the ability to earn income on fully-paid shares through the Stock Yield Enhancement Program. Investors also benefit from competitive interest rates on uninvested cash balances and low-cost margin loans.