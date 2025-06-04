IG Partners with Uphold to Launch Crypto Trading Offering in the UK

IG Group said Wednesday that it has launched crypto trading in the UK, becoming the first UK-listed company to offer retail investors the ability to buy, sell and hold crypto assets.

The new service, launched in partnership with crypto asset platform Uphold, is said to be fully integrated into IG’s existing infrastructure, allowing customers to trade cryptocurrencies alongside stocks, indices, ETFs, commodities and FX within a single platform.

“This is a huge moment for IG and a major milestone in the UK’s crypto journey,” said Michael Healy, IG’s UK managing director. “With the addition of crypto, our customers will enjoy a more streamlined investing experience, with IG providing a one-stop shop for a wide range of assets.”

The move comes amid increasing retail interest in crypto assets and follows the UK government’s plans to establish a regulatory framework for the sector.

IG said it will offer access to a broad range of crypto assets, from major coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum to smaller tokens.

Uphold, which will execute customer transactions and supply pricing data, has embedded its infrastructure directly into IG’s platform.

Simon McLoughlin, CEO of Uphold, said: “We are proud to have worked with IG and helped such a well-known brand bring crypto services to the UK market.”

The new crypto feature is also available via IG’s recently launched Invest app.