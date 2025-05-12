IG Group Sees FY25 Revenue, Pre-Tax Profit Meeting or Exceeding Upper End of Guidance Range

IG Group said Monday it expects revenue and adjusted pre-tax profit for the financial year ending 31 May 2025 to meet or slightly exceed the upper end of consensus expectations.

The company made the announcement in a fourth-quarter trading update, saying the updated forecast has been driven by elevated client trading activity in the fourth quarter.

The trading platform cited higher-than-expected volatility across several asset classes, particularly in April, which boosted activity.

Market consensus currently estimates FY25 revenue at £1.05 billion and adjusted pre-tax profit at £516.3 million.

IG also confirmed that its acquisition of Freetrade, completed on 1 April, was funded with existing capital and that the business has performed in line with expectations.

As part of its ongoing capital management strategy, IG said it has repurchased 4.1 million shares worth £39.1 million as of 9 May under its expanded £200 million buyback programme.

The company also noted, as announced in March, that it is preparing to increase its distributable reserves through a planned reduction in its share premium and merger reserves, pending shareholder approval at a 29 May meeting.

To further strengthen its liquidity, IG refinanced its £400 million revolving credit facility with a new £600 million facility maturing in May 2030.

The broker also plans to issue a senior unsecured bond to provide long-term financing.

IG will report its full-year results on 24 July.