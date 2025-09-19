IG Group Buys Australian Crypto Exchange Independent Reserve for £86.8m

IG Group has agreed to acquire Independent Reserve, an Australian cryptocurrency exchange, in a deal valued at A$178 million (£86.8 million), as the FTSE 250 trading firm accelerates its push into digital assets.

The acquisition, announced Friday, speeds up IG’s move into crypto markets in the Asia Pacific region.

Independent Reserve offers trading in 34 digital assets across multiple currencies and operates in both Australia and Singapore.

The exchange generated revenue of A$35.3 million (£17.7 million) in the year to 30 June 2025, up 88% on the prior year, with average monthly active customers rising 60%.

Under the terms, IG will initially acquire a 70% stake for A$109.6 million (£53.4 million), with a potential earn-out of A$15 million (£7.3 million) tied to FY26 performance.

The remaining 30% will stay with Independent Reserve’s leadership and employees, who retain operational control and will continue to grow the brand under IG’s ownership.

A call option allows IG to purchase the balance based on FY27–28 performance.

Completion, expected in early 2026, remains subject to regulatory approval from Singapore’s MAS and Australia’s FIRB. IG said the deal is expected to be earnings accretive by FY27.

Matt Macklin, Managing Director of Asia Pacific & Middle East at IG, called the move “an important step in IG’s crypto strategy,” while Independent Reserve CEO Adrian Przelozny said IG’s backing would “accelerate growth and expand product and market reach.”

The acquisition complements IG’s recent crypto rollouts in the UK and US.