IC Markets EU Renews AEL Limassol Sponsorship

IC Markets EU has renewed its Gold Sponsorship of AEL Limassol, marking the beginning of the partnership’s next chapter.

In a release on Wednesday, IC Markets highlighted the Cypriot football club’s 2–0 victory in the opening match of the 2025–26 league season.

The sponsorship agreement, extended earlier this year through 2027, reinforces IC Markets EU’s commitment to supporting both the club and the wider Limassol community.

The company described the renewal as part of a broader strategy to build connections beyond financial markets and align with institutions representing heritage, ambition and excellence.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with AEL Limassol,” said a spokesperson for IC Markets EU. “This renewal highlights our commitment not only to the club but also to the broader Limassol community. Football has the power to unite people, and we’re proud to stand alongside a team with such a storied history and loyal fanbase.”

Founded in 1930, AEL Limassol is among Cyprus’s most historic and decorated football clubs, with success both domestically and internationally.

The renewed sponsorship provides the club with long-term backing as it seeks further achievements on and off the pitch during the current season.

For IC Markets EU, the partnership reflects a strategy of using sport to strengthen its brand presence while engaging with communities.

The company said it looked forward to celebrating more successes with the club as the season progresses, building on the momentum of the opening victory.