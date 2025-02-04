FTMO has agreed to acquire OANDA Global Corporation from CVC Asia Fund IV, marking a significant shift in the online trading sector.
FTMO to Acquire Broker OANDA
The terms of the deal remain undisclosed and are subject to regulatory approval.
OANDA, founded in 1996, operates as a digital trading platform, providing multi-asset trading, currency data, and analytics to both retail and corporate clients.
The company has a strong presence in key financial markets, including New York, London, Singapore, and Sydney.
Under CVC’s ownership since 2018, OANDA has expanded its product offerings, enhanced its technology, and built a scalable mobile-first trading platform.
Gavin Bambury, CEO of OANDA, highlighted the company’s transformation into a global leader with a trusted brand and a broad customer offering.
“We are well positioned for future growth thanks to a global footprint of licenses, a scalable technology platform, and our client-focused mindset,” he said, adding that OANDA looks forward to continuing its strategy under FTMO’s ownership.
FTMO is an online trading firm based in the Czech Republic. Co-founders Otakar Šuffner and Marek Vašíček described the acquisition as a “key step” in building a comprehensive trading powerhouse.
FTMO plans to operate OANDA as a standalone business while leveraging its expertise to enhance both brands’ offerings in the financial markets.