FTMO to Acquire Broker OANDA

FTMO has agreed to acquire OANDA Global Corporation from CVC Asia Fund IV, marking a significant shift in the online trading sector.

The terms of the deal remain undisclosed and are subject to regulatory approval.

OANDA, founded in 1996, operates as a digital trading platform, providing multi-asset trading, currency data, and analytics to both retail and corporate clients.

The company has a strong presence in key financial markets, including New York, London, Singapore, and Sydney.

Under CVC’s ownership since 2018, OANDA has expanded its product offerings, enhanced its technology, and built a scalable mobile-first trading platform.

Gavin Bambury, CEO of OANDA, highlighted the company’s transformation into a global leader with a trusted brand and a broad customer offering.

“We are well positioned for future growth thanks to a global footprint of licenses, a scalable technology platform, and our client-focused mindset,” he said, adding that OANDA looks forward to continuing its strategy under FTMO’s ownership.

FTMO is an online trading firm based in the Czech Republic. Co-founders Otakar Šuffner and Marek Vašíček described the acquisition as a “key step” in building a comprehensive trading powerhouse.

FTMO plans to operate OANDA as a standalone business while leveraging its expertise to enhance both brands’ offerings in the financial markets.