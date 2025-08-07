Fiinu to Acquire Everfex in £12 Million Deal

On Wednesday, Fiinu announced plans to acquire foreign exchange brokerage Everfex for up to £12 million, marking a major step in the company’s growth strategy.

The acquisition, subject to shareholder approval, will constitute a reverse takeover under AIM rules, prompting a temporary suspension of Fiinu’s shares from 7.30 a.m. on 7 August.

The deal includes an initial payment of £8 million through the issue of 80 million new shares at 10p each.

A further £4 million in shares may be issued if Everfex meets performance targets in 2026.

To support the transaction, Fiinu is also raising approximately £800,000 through a conditional share subscription. The new shares will represent around 2.12% of the enlarged share capital.

Established in 2025 following the acquisition of Polish FX firm Stały Kurs, Everfex generated over £600,000 in pre-tax profit in the four months to April and executed more than $1 billion in contracts in 2024.

The firm has seen rapid growth in its SME client base and plans to expand into regulated FX payments services.

Fiinu CEO Dr Marko Sjoblom said the deal “represents a significant step forward in Fiinu’s strategic journey,” and aims to increase the company’s valuation tenfold in three years.

Fiinu also announced board changes. CFO Dr Feyzullah Egriboyun will depart later this month for family reasons, with COO Michael Hopton stepping in as interim CFO. Hopton previously spent 14 years at Standard Chartered.