Multi-asset broker Exness has released its financial results for August 2022, reporting a surge in trading volumes, breaking the trend seen by other brokers.

During last month, the Cyprus-based retail brokerage, registered $2.81 trillion in total trading volume. The numbers surged more than 23%, compared to July’s $2.28 trillion.

On yearly basis the broker’s total trading volumes have increased over 219% compared to August last year’s $879.4 billion.