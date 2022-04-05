Exness sees record $2.48 trillion in trading volumes in March

The Cyprus-headquartered broker has strengthened its leadership lately with a few significant appointments in recent months. Exness promoted Artem Seledtsov to Chief Business Development Officer last month and hired Peter Plester as Head of B2B Sales in February.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.