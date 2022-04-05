Exness sees record $2.48 trillion in trading volumes in March

The Forex and CFD broker Exness has released its financial results for March 2022 and reported it has surpassed $2 trillion.

Last month turned out to be a record month for the broker with $2.484 trillion in total trading volume. This is a record in the firm’s operational history.

The March trading volumes jumped 56.5% compared to February’s $1.587 trillion. On yearly basis, the numbers surged 166.9%