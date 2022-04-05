Exness sees record $2.48 trillion in trading volumes in March

Steffy Bogdanova
April 5, 2022 10:04 am

The Forex and CFD broker Exness has released its financial results for March 2022 and reported it has surpassed $2 trillion.

Last month turned out to be a record month for the broker with $2.484 trillion in total trading volume. This is a record in the firm’s operational history.

The March trading volumes jumped 56.5% compared to February’s $1.587 trillion. On yearly basis, the numbers surged 166.9%

Exness

The number of active clients on the platform also surged in March 2022, reaching 301,575. The numbers are up by 11.8% from the previous month’s 269,692. On yearly basis, this is 60.7% higher.

The Cyprus-headquartered broker has strengthened its leadership lately with a few significant appointments in recent months. Exness promoted Artem Seledtsov to Chief Business Development Officer last month and hired Peter Plester as Head of B2B Sales in February.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
