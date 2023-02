Multi-asset broker Exness has released its financial results for January 2023, witnessing an increase in trading demand, as well as in the number of active clients on the platform.

Last month the Cyprus-based retail brokerage recorded $2.82 trillion in total trading volume. The numbers rose by 11.8%, compared to December’s $2.53 trillion.

On yearly basis the broker’s total trading volume has jumped 87% compared to January last year when it was $1.51 trillion.