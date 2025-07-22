EXANTE Launches AI-Powered News Aggregator

The product is said to be designed to transform how professional investors consume and respond to market developments.

Announced on 21 July, EXANTE said Pulse is fully integrated into its trading platform and delivers real-time, tailored market intelligence based on each client’s portfolio, strategy and watchlists.

The tool uses proprietary artificial intelligence to scan, analyse and summarise global financial news, providing concise insights that help investors act swiftly amid constant information flow.

“Pulse is an AI-curated newsfeed that gives professional investors an edge,” said Richard Forss, Chief Technology Officer at EXANTE. “In a world of fast-moving markets and constant news, Pulse cuts through the noise to deliver precision insights — fast.”

Anatoly Knyazev, EXANTE Co-Founder, added: “We founded EXANTE to build what didn’t exist: an innovative trading experience that gives professional investors access to institutional tools. Pulse is the latest chapter in that story.”

Key features include real-time news summaries, AI-generated sentiment markers for instant assessment of market mood, and full customisation based on client holdings and preferences.

The interface is also optimised for flexible display use, allowing traders to stay informed wherever they are.

EXANTE Pulse is now available via the broker’s web platform and is offered to all existing clients.