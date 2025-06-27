eToro Partners with Franklin Templeton on Target-Date Portfolios

Brokerage firm eToro said this week that it has launched six new investment portfolios in partnership with global asset manager Franklin Templeton.

According to the companies, the move is designed to help retail investors achieve their long-term financial goals through target-date strategies.

The portfolios are said to automatically adjust asset allocation and risk exposure over time, shifting from growth-focused equity investments to more conservative fixed income as the target date approaches.

eToro explained that each portfolio is built using Franklin Templeton’s tactical asset-allocation insights and includes diversified ETFs across sectors and geographies.

The four core portfolios are set for 2028, 2030, 2033 and 2035. Additionally, investors can choose between FixedIncome-FT, a conservative option with 90% fixed income and 10% equity, and Equity-FT, a fully equity-based portfolio which the broker says is designed for long-term growth without de-risking.

Yoni Assia, CEO and co-founder of eToro, said: “Whether you’re investing to buy a house or to build a nest egg, target-date portfolios offer a hands-off way to help you stay on track with your financial goals.”

Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson added: “This partnership underscores Franklin Templeton’s commitment to expanding its client reach through innovative distribution platforms.”

Initial investments start from $1,000. Furthermore, eToro says users who invest at least $2,000 in the Target2030-FT portfolio between 1 July and 31 December 2025 will receive full capital protection, provided they hold their investment until maturity on 30 June 2030.