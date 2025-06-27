Brokerage firm eToro said this week that it has launched six new investment portfolios in partnership with global asset manager Franklin Templeton.
eToro Partners with Franklin Templeton on Target-Date Portfolios
According to the companies, the move is designed to help retail investors achieve their long-term financial goals through target-date strategies.
The portfolios are said to automatically adjust asset allocation and risk exposure over time, shifting from growth-focused equity investments to more conservative fixed income as the target date approaches.
eToro explained that each portfolio is built using Franklin Templeton’s tactical asset-allocation insights and includes diversified ETFs across sectors and geographies.
The four core portfolios are set for 2028, 2030, 2033 and 2035. Additionally, investors can choose between FixedIncome-FT, a conservative option with 90% fixed income and 10% equity, and Equity-FT, a fully equity-based portfolio which the broker says is designed for long-term growth without de-risking.
Yoni Assia, CEO and co-founder of eToro, said: “Whether you’re investing to buy a house or to build a nest egg, target-date portfolios offer a hands-off way to help you stay on track with your financial goals.”
Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson added: “This partnership underscores Franklin Templeton’s commitment to expanding its client reach through innovative distribution platforms.”
Initial investments start from $1,000. Furthermore, eToro says users who invest at least $2,000 in the Target2030-FT portfolio between 1 July and 31 December 2025 will receive full capital protection, provided they hold their investment until maturity on 30 June 2030.