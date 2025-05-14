eToro IPO Priced at $52 a Share

eToro has priced its upsized initial public offering (IPO) at $52 per share, exceeding the company’s earlier expected range of $46 to $50. The offering comprises 11.92 million Class A common shares.

The shares are set to debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on 14 May under the ticker symbol “ETOR”.

The IPO is expected to raise approximately $620 million, valuing the stock and cryptocurrency trading platform at around $4.2 billion.

Founded in 2007, eToro has established itself as a major player in retail investing, competing with platforms such as Robinhood.

The IPO proceeds are expected to support the company’s ongoing growth and technology investments.

In addition to the base offering, underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.79 million additional shares.

Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, UBS Investment Bank, and Citigroup are acting as lead book-running managers, with a syndicate of other banks, including Deutsche Bank, BofA Securities, and Mizuho, participating in the deal.

The IPO comes after a volatile period for tech listings, but eToro’s strong brand recognition and exposure to both equities and digital assets have attracted significant investor interest ahead of its market debut.