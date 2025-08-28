eToro Expands Partnership with Nasdaq to Offer Nordic Equities Data

eToro said Wednesday that it has expanded its collaboration with Nasdaq to provide real-time market data on more than 210 additional equities listed across Nasdaq’s Nordic exchanges in Stockholm, Helsinki and Copenhagen.

The move makes eToro the first non-Nordic broker to offer complimentary real-time access to Nasdaq Nordic equities data to its global retail client base.

The development builds on eToro’s existing agreement with Nasdaq for U.S. equity data and underscores both firms’ efforts to broaden retail investor access to localised markets.

“Since our founding in 2007, eToro has built a global investment platform serving the needs of users from 75 countries around the world,” said Yossi Brandes, VP of Execution Services at eToro. “Many retail investors still have a strong home bias and this partnership enables us to offer a broader range of local stocks as well as superior pricing data for our users investing in European companies.”

Retail participation in the Nordic main market has risen steadily, increasing from 7.7% in 2018 to 10.6% in the first quarter of 2025. Nasdaq Nordic exchanges, home to companies such as Volvo, H&M, Nokia and Novo Nordisk, have also historically delivered some of the strongest long-term real returns globally.

“Expanding access to real-time market data is foundational to building a more connected and informed global investor community,” said Brandon Tepper, Global Head of Data at Nasdaq.

The partnership also supports eToro’s broader strategy of expanding access to local markets through collaborations with other global exchanges.