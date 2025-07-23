eToro Expands Investment Offering in Spain

Trading platform eToro revealed Wednesday that it has broadened its investment options in Spain by introducing spot-quoted futures from derivatives marketplace, CME Group.

Eligible Spanish users can now trade futures contracts linked to six major markets: the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 2000, Dow Jones Industrial Average, bitcoin, and ether.

eToro explained that, unlike traditional futures, spot-quoted futures are priced in line with the current market value of the underlying asset, offering greater clarity for retail investors.

“With eToro, we’re pleased to bring Spot-Quoted futures to Spain, which offer the full benefits of futures trading in smaller and more accessible-sized contracts suitable for individual investors,” said Richard Stoker, Executive Director at CME Group.

The contracts require a minimum initial investment of around $200 and feature one-year durations with no monthly or quarterly roll, enabling users to maintain exposure over a longer period.

Investors can take long or short positions almost any time during the trading week.

Yossi Brandes, eToro’s VP of Execution Services, said: “We are proud to be among the first platforms to offer Spot-Quoted futures – an innovative product for retail investors that simplifies access to futures by expressing positions in spot-market terms.”

The move follows eToro’s earlier expansion into futures trading, now offering a total of 26 contracts across major asset classes to Spanish investors via its multi-asset platform.