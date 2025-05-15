Equiduct Announces Swiss Market Expansion

On Thursday, pan-European retail-focused exchange Equiduct said it has launched a new Swiss equity segment.

The segment is said to grant retail brokers access to 138 of the most liquid Swiss-listed stocks, including blue-chip names such as Nestlé, Novartis, UBS and ABB.

They added that all of the securities are priced in Swiss francs and available through Equiduct’s Apex platform.

The expansion marks a milestone for the pan-European retail-focused exchange, following formal approval from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).

Börse Berlin and Equiduct are now recognised under Article 41 of FinfraG, allowing Swiss banks and brokers to join as direct exchange members.

Liquidity in the new segment is said to be supported by established market makers Virtu Financial, Hudson River Trading and Optiver. The firm added that trades will benefit from fully interoperable clearing via Equiduct’s network of central counterparties, including LCH Ltd, Cboe Clear and Switzerland’s SIX x-clear.

To support growth in the region, Equiduct revealed it has also expanded the role of Massimo Formichi Moglia, Head of Italy, to include Switzerland.

“Our Swiss expansion, backed by formal recognition from FINMA, marks a significant milestone in Equiduct’s mission to deliver true pan-European best execution for retail investors,” said Wail Azizi, Chief Strategy Officer at Equiduct.

“By adding Swiss equities to Equiduct, we’re continuing to empower European retail brokers and their clients with broader access, greater transparency, and exceptional execution quality.”

With this latest addition, Equiduct now offers commission-free best execution and consolidated market data for over 1,873 stocks and ETFs across 13 European markets.