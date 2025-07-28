DHF Capital and Tauro Markets Announce Strategic Partnership

DHF Capital S.A. said Monday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Tauro Markets, aiming to enhance investment solutions across the Middle East and beyond.

The Luxembourg-based securitisation firm, which specialises in diversified investment offerings across Forex, equities, and precious metals, said in a press release that it will integrate Tauro Markets’ platform and research capabilities into its operations.

The move follows Tauro Markets’ recent accolade as the “Most Trusted Multi-Asset Trading Broker UAE 2024” by International Business Magazine.

“This collaboration will allow us to explore new frontiers for the benefit of our investors,” said Bas Kooijman, CEO of DHF Capital. “Tauro Markets’ expertise in market analysis and advanced tools are a natural complement to our investment methodology.”

Tauro Markets, authorised in Kuwait and regulated by the FSC in Mauritius, is said to have developed a strong reputation for performance and transparency.

Its CEO, Alexander Wilhelm Oelfke, said: “Together, we’re not just equipping traders with better tools — we’re reshaping what’s possible in the world of investing.”

The partnership will combine DHF’s wealth management approach with Tauro’s trader-driven technology, with the companies believing it will drive significant advancements in investment solutions.

“This new partnership represents a further step in the company’s commitment to bringing its high-standard financial services to more investors in the Middle East,” concluded DHF.