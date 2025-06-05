CMC Markets Reports 2% Decline in Trading and Investing Revenue, Sees Good Momentum into FY26

CMC Markets reported a 2% year-on-year decline in trading and investing revenue to £332.8 million for the year ended 31 March 2025, despite total net operating income rising 2% to £340.1 million.

Underlying EBITDA rose 12% to £103.4 million, while profit before tax climbed 33% to £84.5 million, driven by improved operating efficiency and lower non-recurring charges.

The company declared a full-year dividend of 11.4 pence, up 37% from the previous year.

CMC said it has entered fiscal year 2026 with “good momentum,” supported by favourable market conditions and progress across its core business areas.

The group announced the launch of a third vertical focused on Decentralised Finance (DeFi) and Web 3.0 technologies, building on its existing Direct-to-Consumer and Platform Technology as a Service divisions.

CMC has already introduced 24/7 crypto trading, expanded its digital asset infrastructure, and acquired a 51% stake in blockchain firm StrikeX.

“Web 3.0 is the natural evolution for CMC,” said Chief Executive Lord Cruddas. “The future of trading is 24/7, with round-the-clock market access becoming the new global standard.”

CMC said it remains self-funded, enabling continued investment in multi-asset trading, tokenised products, and digital finance infrastructure without reliance on external capital.