Centroid Solutions Integrates Cboe Market Data into Trading Ecosystem

Centroid Solutions announced Tuesday that it has completed the integration of Cboe Global Markets’ U.S. and European market data feeds, giving brokers direct access to real-time, multi-asset information through the firm’s connectivity and trading platforms.

The collaboration enables brokers using Centroid’s multi-asset connectivity engine to incorporate Cboe’s high-fidelity data streams into their own trading platforms.

Coverage is said to include equities, options, futures, indices and foreign exchange. The company said the integration will support improved pricing, broader market reach and enhanced execution capabilities.

Brokers will be able to connect through Centroid’s Bridge Engine and Trading Ecosystem, with the company emphasising the scalable and cost-effective nature of the service.

By providing access to Cboe’s feeds, Centroid said it is positioning its clients to expand into new markets and strengthen their trading performance.

Cristian Vlasceanu, chief executive of Centroid Solutions, described the move as “a pivotal evolution in how clients access and interpret market intelligence.” He added: “With Cboe’s renowned U.S. equities feeds, along with its extensive European equities and derivatives datasets, brokers can utilise integrated market data directly in their trading activities. This integration is part of our continuous effort to strengthen our multi-asset connectivity, helping brokers prepare for evolving market conditions.”

Centroid said the development underlines its commitment to delivering end-to-end trading and connectivity solutions for brokers worldwide, as competition among providers of market infrastructure and data services intensifies.