Capital.com Announces Enhanced $1m EU Client Protection Insurance Scheme

Capital.com has introduced a new insurance initiative, offering enhanced protection for clients across the European Union, as well as Norway and Liechtenstein.

Effective from 1 June 2025, the policy provides coverage of up to $1 million per client in the event of the company’s insolvency.

The insurance, underwritten by Lloyd’s of London, operates independently of the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF), which already protects eligible retail clients under CySEC regulations for up to €20,000.

Capital.com said the additional coverage is provided at no extra cost to clients.

Christoforos Soutzis, CEO of Capital.com Europe, said: “By providing our clients with enhanced insurance protection of up to $1 million in the unlikely event the firm were to become insolvent, we are giving our European clients added security and peace of mind.”

The move reflects Capital.com’s growing presence in the European market, its second-largest market after the Middle East.

In the first quarter of 2025, the region accounted for 45% of the company’s $656 billion in total trading volumes, up 17% from the previous quarter.

Launched in 2016, Capital.com has grown to over 1,000 employees globally. The firm reported over $1.7 trillion in trading volumes in 2024.