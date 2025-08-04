BUX and JPMorgan Partner On First Self-Directed Active ETF Portfolios

BUX announced Monday that it has teamed up with J.P. Morgan Asset Management to launch Europe’s first self-directed active ETF portfolios for retail investors, a move that marks a major shift in access to professional investment strategies.

The new “BUX Prime Investment Plans” are pre-built, multi-asset portfolios powered by J.P. Morgan’s actively managed ETFs.

They are said to be designed to cater to a range of risk levels and financial goals.

The service is initially launching across eight countries: Ireland, Italy, Austria, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Spain.

Access is included within the €7.99 per month BUX Prime subscription, with no additional charges for using the Plans.

“Prime Plans are a huge step in making long-term investing radically more affordable and easier,” said BUX CEO Yorick Naeff. “We’re opening the doors to a level of expertise that was previously only available to high-net-worth individuals.”

The actively managed strategies are backed by J.P. Morgan’s global investment team of over 900 professionals and more than $480 million in annual research spending.

Travis Spence, Global Head of ETFs at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said: “We believe active ETFs can play a key role in helping investors navigate today’s increasingly complex markets.”

BUX expects the launch to strengthen its role as a pioneer among European neobrokers, bridging the gap between traditional wealth management and retail investors, and furthering its mission to democratise access to high-quality investment options.