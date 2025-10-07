BitGo Wins VARA Broker-Dealer Licence For Regulated Institutional Crypto Trading in Dubai

Digital asset infrastructure firm BitGo MENA FZE has secured a Broker-Dealer licence from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), allowing it to provide regulated trading and intermediation services to institutional clients across the Middle East and North Africa.

The licence enables BitGo MENA to offer spot trading in thousands of digital assets and stablecoins through its integrated OTC trading desk and electronic trading platform.

The company said clients will gain aggregated access to liquidity from leading market makers and exchanges, benefiting from competitive pricing, fast execution, and institutional-grade security.

“Receiving our broker-dealer licence from VARA is a milestone for BitGo MENA and a testament to both our commitment to compliance and the strength of Dubai’s progressive regulatory environment,” said Ben Choy, General Manager of BitGo MENA.

“This approval allows us to serve institutional clients with greater scale, confidence, and integrity, while also underscoring the accelerating momentum within Dubai’s digital asset ecosystem.”

Nick Coombs, Managing Director of MENA Sales, said the milestone “empowers us to offer institutional-grade trading services, seamlessly integrated with our VARA-regulated and insured custody infrastructure.”

He added that clients would have access to AED and USD trading, local banking facilities, and “a tailored, high-performance trading experience for the MENA region.”

BitGo said the move reinforces its commitment to security and compliance, aligning with VARA’s mission to foster transparency, market integrity, and sustainable growth in Dubai’s digital asset economy.