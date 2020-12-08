BDSwiss Group receives an award from FxScouts

Financial services Group BDSwiss has announced receiving “Best Market Research Provider 2020” award from UK industry portal FxScouts.

The “Best Market Research Provider” award recognises BDSwiss’ efforts in delivering education and research services to its global client base of over 1.5 million registered traders. 2020 has been a milestone year for BDSwiss, as the company has rolled out a number of new tools and services aimed at providing market research and analysis.

The launch of BDSwiss’ Research Portal, gives traders access to the latest financial commentary through world-class market analysis and daily videos. Headed by fundamentalist and financial commentator Marshall Gittler who has a 30-year career spanning through UBS, Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, BoC and Deutsche Bank.