BDSwiss Group receives an award from FxScouts

Financial services Group BDSwiss has announced receiving “Best Market Research Provider 2020” award from UK industry portal FxScouts.
The “Best Market Research Provider” award recognises BDSwiss’ efforts in delivering education and research services to its global client base of over 1.5 million registered traders. 2020 has been a milestone year for BDSwiss, as the company has rolled out a number of new tools and services aimed at providing market research and analysis.
The launch of BDSwiss’ Research Portal, gives traders access to the latest financial commentary through world-class market analysis and daily videos. Headed by fundamentalist and financial commentator Marshall Gittler who has a 30-year career spanning through UBS, Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, BoC and Deutsche Bank.
BDSwiss complements its research and analysis efforts with a wide range of educational resources, including live analysis and strategy webinars, educating traders in real-time and enabling them to hear the exclusive insights of industry professionals. BDSwiss Technical Analyst and Professional Trader Frank Walbaum is leading the company’s webinar efforts, delivering a series of morning briefs, weekly outlooks and real-time analysis webinars. Walbaum puts his strategies to the test, in real-time, and in a live MT4 environment.
Head of Investment Research Marshall Gittler commented:
I’m delighted that FXScouts considered us to be the “Best Market Research Provider.” This award recognizes the investment that BDSwiss has made in enhancing customer experience. The company has spared no effort in providing my research team with the tools and exposure necessary to deliver to our traders’ timely financial commentary across markets and geographies. This prestigious award by FxScouts acknowledges our collective efforts and reinforces our determination to provide all investors with actionable research and credible insights of the highest possible standard. It’s our job to empower traders with in-depth analyses to help them make well-informed investing and trading decisions.