B2BROKER Partners With Finery Markets to Boost Institutional Crypto Trading

Fintech provider B2BROKER has partnered with Finery Markets, a non-custodial electronic communication network (ECN) and SaaS trading platform, to enhance the institutional crypto over-the-counter (OTC) capabilities of its multi-asset trading platform, B2TRADER.

The collaboration integrates Finery Markets’ liquidity and infrastructure technology into B2TRADER, giving clients direct access to institutional-grade spot liquidity from top-tier providers.

The integration is said to allow anonymous trading, efficient credit intermediation and streamlined post-trade settlement, which the firm says delivers higher reliability and execution quality in digital asset markets.

“We selected Finery Markets for its proven ability to power institutional-grade operations,” said Arthur Azizov, CEO and founder of B2BROKER. “This partnership enhances our capacity to deliver deep OTC spot liquidity and efficient execution, ensuring clients operate in a high-performance, secure environment and expand faster with confidence.”

The partnership comes as global institutional OTC trading continues to grow rapidly.

According to B2BROKER, global OTC volumes rose 106 percent in 2024, with stablecoin transactions up 147 percent, driven by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and regulated access products.

B2TRADER’s new “plug-and-trade” solution allows brokers and exchanges to offer crypto trading almost instantly, with access to hundreds of crypto pairs and the flexibility to add new instruments within 24 hours.

Konstantin Shulga, CEO and co-founder of Finery Markets, said the partnership “provides the technology that empowers institutions to lead in the crypto space.”