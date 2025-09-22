Axi Chief Commercial Officer Louis Cooper to Retire After Nine Years

Axi has announced the retirement of Chief Commercial Officer Louis Cooper, who will step down from his role at the end of September 2025 after nearly a decade with the company.

Cooper, who joined the trading and fintech group in 2016, is said to have played a central role in its transformation from a regional trading firm into a globally recognised broker with clients across more than 100 countries.

During his tenure, he focused on driving commercial growth, operational efficiency and enhancing customer value, helping position Axi as one of the industry’s leading names.

Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Yohannan praised Cooper’s contribution, saying: “Louis has played an integral role in building Axi into the global brand it is today. While we will miss him, we are immensely grateful for his contributions and pleased that he will remain connected to Axi as a shareholder and ongoing supporter of our mission.”

Cooper stated: “It has been a privilege to be part of Axi’s remarkable journey. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together. I leave knowing that Axi is in strong, capable hands, and I have absolute confidence in the Executive and Senior Management Team to take the company forward to even greater heights.”

Axi confirmed that Cooper will continue as a shareholder after leaving his executive responsibilities. Details of his successor and further leadership updates will be announced in due course.