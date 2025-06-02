ATFX Gains License from Cambodia’s Securities and Exchange Regulator (SERC)

ATFX said Monday that it has received regulatory approval from Cambodia’s Securities and Exchange Regulator (SERC).

The move marks ATFX’s official entry into the country’s growing financial market.

The broker secured the licence under Number 040, issued on 18 March 2025, enabling it to offer trading services. It expands ATFX’s global footprint, which already includes licences from regulators in the U.K., Australia, the UAE, and Hong Kong.

“Securing this license is a meaningful milestone for ATFX,” said Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX. “It reflects our long-term commitment to the Cambodian market and our belief in the power of financial education.”

The company plans to support Cambodian traders through educational programmes, including seminars, one-on-one mentorship, and regular market analysis reports.

The company says the initiatives aim to promote financial literacy and help local investors make informed decisions in complex markets.

ATFX also highlighted its focus on customer care, promising dedicated support to help traders develop strategies and refine their investment approaches.

The firm’s entry into Cambodia is part of a broader strategy to provide traders with access to modern platforms, multilingual support, and global expertise.

ATFX described the expansion as the start of a “transformative journey” for Cambodia’s trading community, aiming to help the country establish itself as a credible player in international finance.