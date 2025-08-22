ACY Securities Rolls Out Instant Crypto Withdrawals for Clients and Affiliates

ACY Securities said this week that it has launched instant crypto withdrawals through its client portal, giving traders and affiliates faster access to their funds and more fee-free flexibility.

The firm explained that the upgrade, built on client feedback, allows eligible accounts to send approved funds directly to a crypto wallet.

The portal is also said to display the amount available for instant withdrawal upfront, removing uncertainty and reducing follow-up requests.

The feature supports USDT and USDC and is integrated across the ACY Trading Platform, MT4, MT5 and Copy Trading.

To increase convenience, the broker has lifted its monthly allowance of fee-free crypto withdrawals from three to five.

Ashley Jessen, Chief Operating Officer at ACY Securities, said: “We listened to our clients and affiliates. They wanted speed, clarity, and a frictionless way to access their money. Instant crypto withdrawals deliver exactly that, with the available instant amount shown upfront in the portal and payouts flowing straight to a client’s crypto wallet.

Jessen added that by lifting fee-free crypto withdrawals from three to five per month, the firm is “giving traders and partners more flexibility to manage cash flow, take profits, and scale opportunities with confidence.”

The broker said the move strengthens its offering for both traders and affiliates. Faster payouts are designed to support recruitment and retention, while Copy Trading participants and partners can access commissions, performance fees, and subscription revenue more quickly.

Instant withdrawals are being rolled out across eligible regions and remain subject to standard withdrawal requirements, ACY added.