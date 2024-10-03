Acuity Trading and Interactive Brokers Join Forces to Provide Advanced Research Tools

Acuity Trading, a provider of alternative data and analysis tools, announced a strategic collaboration with online brokerage Interactive Brokers (IBKR) on Thursday.

The company explained in a press release that the partnership aims to equip investors with powerful research capabilities through the integration of Acuity’s Research Terminal into Interactive Brokers’ platform.

The Acuity Research Terminal is said to offer investors a centralised platform for in-depth analysis across multiple asset classes, including equities, currencies, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

Investors will be able to research and analyse up to five asset classes simultaneously, allowing for focused analysis on specific classes.

The company added that the terminal also provides calendars covering both corporate and economic events.

Additionally, the AssetIQ tool is said to leverage Acuity’s proprietary data scoring system to highlight potentially lucrative opportunities based on factors like momentum, volatility, news sentiment, and media coverage.

NewsIQ, powered by Dow Jones data, delivers insights through sections like “Heard on the Street” and “Hot News.”

Acuity says the feature helps investors identify trending assets by tracking news sentiment and popularity.

“We are thrilled to work with Interactive Brokers, a platform synonymous with advanced trading technology and that has a global investor base,” said Andrew Lane, Acuity Trading CEO.

“By integrating the Acuity Research Terminal into their ecosystem, we are empowering investors with the tools they need to uncover opportunities and make data-driven investment decisions.”