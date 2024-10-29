StoneX Opens New Offices in India

Nasdaq-listed StoneX Group Inc. announced the expansion of its operations in India with the opening of new offices in Pune and Bengaluru.

The new facilities are said to house a combined workforce of 800 employees, significantly bolstering the company’s presence in the country.

Since establishing its Global Capability Centre in India in 2019, StoneX has experienced solid growth and now employs over 550 staff in-country, contributing to its global workforce of more than 4,300 employees.

Greg Kallinikos, APAC CEO of StoneX, stated, “India has consistently been at the forefront of technological innovation across various sectors, making it a natural choice for expanding our technology and support operations. The robust talent pool in the financial services sector has been another point of attraction in establishing our Global Capability Centres in Bangalore and Pune.”

Abbey Perkins, Chief Information Officer at StoneX, reiterated the company’s commitment to the Indian market. “This is a growing firm. We are a hiring firm, and our commitment to this market is strong,” Perkins said.

Manu Dhir, General Manager, StoneX India, highlighted the company’s journey and future aspirations, noting that the company started in India with one technology team for its Global Payments business and has now matured into a cross-functional Global Capability Centre.

The company has been growing rapidly in terms of headcount numbers: almost 40% year-on-year.

“We offer substantial career growth opportunities, including leadership roles to our employees, and are also focused on recruiting top talent from local universities,” Dhir explained.

In addition to strengthening its Global Capability Centre presence in India, StoneX has established an office in GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) to facilitate trading in precious metals.

StoneX successfully commenced operations in June 2024, trading in precious metals on the IIBX (India International Bullion Exchange), becoming the first international entity to be a trading and self-clearing member on IIBX.